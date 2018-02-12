Di sun no go too dey hot by 2050

Image copyright LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI/AFP/Getty Images Image example Weather dis days no dey predictable around di world because of climate change

One report by scientists from University of California dey show say di sun go cool well well by di year 2050.

Di report wey dem publish for inside di Chicago-based journal Astrophysical Journal Letters say dis "grand minimum" event go make di sun dey 7 percent cooler.

Wetin grand- minimum mean according to di study na period wey di sun no go work too hard and dis wan go make earth dey cool.

For di grand-minimum wey happen for di middle of di 17th century, temperature drop sotay Thames River freeze.

Dis one no mean say na all di world go cool well well. For di one wey happen for di 17th century, even as weather dey cold for Europe, other areas like Alaska and di southern Greenland no join for di matter as dem dey warm.

Scientists dem dey reason say di grand minimum go make di earth cool by around 0.25 percent between 2020 and 2070.

But dem also dey quick to talk say dis one no mean say di global warming palava don end.