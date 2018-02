Image copyright Getty Images Image example Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu head go hot dis Tuesday evening on top tori say police wan report am to government lawyers so dem go fit charge am for two serious offence.

Israel media dey talk say after police do 14-month investigation, dem go announce dis evening say dem get enough proof to drag Netanyahu go court for bribery and magomago.

For di first charge, wey police dey call Case 1000, police claim say Netanyahu collect expensive gifts from different businessmen wey dey illegal for senior government people.

For di second charge, wey police dey call Case 2000 or di "Yediot Aharonot matter," police claim say, Netanyahu do illegal deal with Arnon "Noni" Mozesdo. wey be di owner of di Yediot Aharonot newspaper, so e go dey write only good tori about Netanyahu for dia newspaper.

Avichai Mandelblite, wey be di Israel Attorney-General, don talk say government lawyers go check di investigation wey police don bring come dia office and dem go decide whether enough reason dey to carry di prime minister go court.

According to Israel law, Netanyahu fit keep im job for now. Na only when Supreme Court make decision wey no favour Netanyahu dem im must resign.