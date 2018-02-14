Peru authority catch prisoner wey switch with twin brother

Image copyright PERUVIAN INTERIOR MINISTRY Image example Alexander Delgado say he escape because im wan see im mama.

Authorities for Peru don finally recapture di prisoner wey escape from prison after im drug im twin brother.

Alexander Delgado bin escape from prison one year ago after im drug im twin brother Giancario wey bin go visit am for prison January last year.

Alexander dey serve sixteen years sentence for child abuse and robbery.

He drug im brother, then wear im clothes waka comot from prison just like dat.

Police bin first think say im brother follow am plan di escape, but after dem chook eye finish for di mata dem allow am go.

Thirteen months after im escape, dem arrest am after di country Ministry of Interior promise to reward anybodi wey get information about am.

Now wey dem don re-arrest am, na maximum security prison dem go carry am go.