Florida shooting: 17 people die for school attack

17 people die after gunman open fire for one high school for Florida, United States.

Florida police say 19 year old man, Nikolas Cruz, former student wey dem expel from di school na im carry gun attack students.

Cruz first kill three people for outside school building before im enter di building kill twelve people.

Two people later die for hospital.

Dis one na di worst shooting since dem kill 26 people for Sandy Hook school for Connecticut in 2012.

Di attack go make am number six time wey gumman enter school kill people inside 2018 alone for di country.