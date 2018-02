Image copyright WPTV Image example Nikolas Cruz on di morning of 14 February talk say im "no dey go school on Valentines Day"

Di Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, for US don begin to look again into how dem take treat di warning of di teenager wey dey accused of di Wednesday shooting attack for one Florida school.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, don appear for on top charge of murder. As na 17 people die for di school so, na di US school shooting wey happen for 2012 worse pass am.

Tori be say Mr Cruz don enter YouTube last year to post say im go wan be "professional school shooter".

Di FBI don come out to say na true say one person report Cruz to dem on top di post but dem say dia investigation into di mata get k-leg when dem no fit see well-well di face of di person for di YouTube video.

Image example Di attacker, Cruz, don confess to di crime

US tori pipo also report say dem don warn teachers about Cruz, say make dem no allow am carry bag enter school campus.

Wetin happen

On Wednesday 14 February, di day when many all over di world dey celebrate love, one Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School for Florida been experience violent gun attack wey kill seventeen people and injure fourteen odas.

Image copyright AFP/ GETTY IMAGES Image example School day don almost end for 3,000 students when di attack happen

Di next day, Mr Cruz confess to investigators say na im do di shooting, say ammunition full di bag wey im carry.

US President Donald Trump say im dey "make plans to visit" Parkland.