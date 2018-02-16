Jennifer Aniston and Justine Theroux don separate

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Na four years dem be dey together before dem marry.

Hollywood husband and wife Jennifer Aniston and Justine Theroux dey go dia separate ways after two years of marriage.

Di two talk say na with love dem take reach decision for end of 2017 say, dem no marry again.

Dem no talk why o, but dem say dem wan remain very correct padi-padi after everybody waka go dia way.

Aniston, 49 and Theroux, 46, bin do secret wedding for August 2015 for Hollywood.

Image copyright Jason Merritt/Getty

Two of dem join bodi do announcement say, "we na two best friends wey don decide say we no marry again."

Dem say dem for do am private, but sake of di "aproko people wey no sabi mind dia business" dem kukuma do announcement.

Dis na Aniston second marriage, she bin first marry Hollywood actor Brad Pitt for five years before dem divorce for 2005.