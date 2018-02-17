US wan start production of 35 mineral resources

Image copyright Getty Images

US wan boost di local production of 35 mineral resources like uranium, cobalt and lithium, as part of President Donald Trump im 'America First' Policy.

Di US say di 35 minerals na very important material wey dem dey use for manufacturing and electronics.

Tori be say dis kain policy fit affect exportation of minerals from Africa as US na one of di main export market.

US dey try reduce as dem dey depend on other countries for supply of some kain goods. Price of crude oil for world bin crash when US start to dey dia own oil wey be shale oil.