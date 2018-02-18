Why Drake 'God's plan' video make people cry

Image copyright ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images Image example Drake na America award winning rapper

Award winning rapper from Canada, Drake, no give im fans any idea say im been dey cook something before e drop im new songs.

So to may people, e come as surprise when im drop di new song 'God's plan' and di way di thing take make wave.

God's plan top chart, reach number 1 ontop di hot 100 for America, dey people mouth, make some cry sef ever since im drop am for January dis year.

Although di world know Drake as better musician dis time na more than di song, di lyrics na im draw people.

Many people fall in love with wetin dey di video.

Di video show how Drake dey help people, dash people wey im no know money, scholarship and even free shopping too.

Drake talk say im dash people almost $1 million wey be di budget to shoot di video.

People talk about di mata well-well on top social media.

Skip Twitter post by @Omooba_Onpoint1 God's Plan Video by Drake is the best I've ever seen so far by a rapper pic.twitter.com/0ciiU3ZTtO — DAMOLA OF LAGOS (@Omooba_Onpoint1) February 18, 2018

Drake talk say dis na di most important thing wey im don ever do for im career.

Im use di video to take challenge people to reach out and show love even if na just one day.

Drake na popular musician wey don win Grammy awards three times, im don also do collabo with African artistes like Nigerian award winning star Wizkid.