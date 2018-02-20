Trump win worst American president for history

Image copyright SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images Image example President Donald Trump na di 45th President of America

Sabi people for America don rank President Donald Trump as di worst president wey di country don ever get.

Di 2018 President and Executive Politics Greatness Survey show say even President Richard Nixon wey dem disgrace comot from office score pass Trump wey carry last.

Trump average score na 12.34, im push James Buchanan di America president wey dey power when America go Civil War comot from last position.

Dis result dey come even as e never too tey wey Trump complete im first year for office as di most unpopular president for modern history.

Di top three Presidents na still Abraham Lincoln; George Washington; and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Barack Obama climb 10 places to sit down ontop number 8.

Bill Clinton come 14.

George W Bush come 30.

Trump sit down for last position with Andrew Johnson, Franklin Pierce, William Harrison, and Buchanan.

Nixon carry 33.

Di one area wey Trump come first for inside di report na di list of president wey don divide di country pass.

Na every four years dem dey do dis study, nearly 200 of America ogbonge political scientists na im do dis year own.

Dem rank di president dem greatness on a scale of 0 to 100 where 100 stand for great, 50 na average and 0 mean say you no try at all.