Florida shooting: Trump say Russia investigation cover FBI face

US president Donald Trump dey shake head for di Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, on top how dia Russia investigation no let dem see road do dia work well.

Mr Trump write for Twitter say di agency "dey spend too much time to prove say Trump campaign join hand with Russia" for di 2016 election.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2018

Im say make FBI go back to di job wey dem suppose do so Americans go dey proud of dem.

Some young protesters cry as dem dey demand strong law wey go check as people dey buy gun

Di FBI don agree say dem no do well as dem no torchlight di mata when people bin report di shooter, Nikolas Crus, before im carry gun go kill people for high school for Parkland, Florida.

Dem bin warn di agency say make dem chook eye for Mr Cruz behaviour after im write plenty bad things for social media before im do di school shooting.

Na di school shooting wey worse pass since 2012.

Students wey survive di shooting gather for Florida to demand say government suppose change di law so e go hard for people to buy gun anyhow.

But e be like Mr Trump dey connect how di FBI take miss di shooting to di investigation wey di agency dey do on top whether Trump campaign people follow Russia arrange di election wey im win.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller don charge 13 Russians and three Russian companies wey dem accuse say dem put hand for US election.