Some young protesters cry as dem dey demand strong law wey go check as people dey buy gun

Di young people wey escape di school shooting for Florida, United States, don announce plan to do national march go di capital, Washington.

Dem go demand say make di politicians do something to control how people dey buy gun.

Di organizers tell local tori people say dem don determine say dis shooting wey happen, go be di one wey go change things on top di gun mata.

Di attacker, Cruz, don confess to di crime

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Nikolas Crus carry gun go Marjory Stoneman Douglas school for Parkland, Florida, come open fire kill 17 students and staff members.

Na di school shooting wey worse pass since 2012.

Yesterday protesters shout "shame on you" on top lawmakers and president head.

Mr Trump don talk before say im no go block di right of anybodi wey wan buy gun.

Di president don already blame di opposition Democrats say why dem no change gun law when dem dey government under former president Barack Obama.

Mr Trump also tweet say di FBI fit stop di shooting but di Russia investigation no let dem see road.

Wetin di students dey plan?

Di students wey survive di shooting tell tori people on Sunday say dem go do 'March for Our Lives' campaign.

Dem wan march go Washington on 24 March to demand say lawmakers must first protect children and families dem.

High school student Emma Gonzalez yab president Trump say im dey collect money from di National Rifle Association (NRA).

She talk say "If di president wan tell me to my face say wetin happen dey very bad...and nobody go do anything, I go ask am how much money im collect from di National Rifle Association."

"E no mata sef, because I know. Thirty million dollars."

Na di donations wey Mr Trump collect when im dey campaign for president di 18-year-old student dey talk.

Ms Gonzalez dey for school when di attack start and na inside di school auditorium she hide.

"To every politician wey dey collect money from di NRA - shame on you."

According to di Center for Responsive Politics, di NRA spend $11.4m (£8.1m) to support Mr Trump 2016 campaign and $19.7m to oppose Hillary Clinton.