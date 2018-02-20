Blac Chyna: Three other times wen 'porn' follow her comot

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example American entertainer Blac Chyna

One sex tape of American entertainer Blac Chyna, wey her real name be Angela White, don comot for social media.

For inside di video wey long reach 1 minute 23 seconds, di 29 year-old former stripper wey dey naked dey tanda for bed dey romance one man, wey im face no show.

Chyna lawyer, Walter Mosley, don tell America tori people say dem go carry di matter go police so dem fit investigate.

Even though dis tori don spread for social media like wild fire since Monday, some people talk say e no surprise dem because dis no be di first time Blac Chyna and sex tape go dey inside di same sentence.

Chyna, wey be ex-girlfriend of popular reality TV star Rob Kardashian, get history well-well for dis kain thing.

We don gather di top three times, tori of porn follow Blac Chyna.

Image copyright GREG DOHERTY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Rob Kardashian and Black Chyna

1. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian enter Instagram for July 2017 go share naked photo of Chyna.

Kardashian also share video of Chyna inside bed with another man.

Kardashian claim say na Chyna send am di photo and video but when she come wire am with abuse, im vex share di things for social media.

Chyna, wey don born for Kardashian, carry her baby father go court ontop dis porn matter.

Image copyright Dave Kotinsky/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Tyga

2. Tyga and Blac Chyna

For May 2016 Chyna talk say she go carry anybody wey comot sex tape of she and her former fiancé.

Tori be say, person wey get short sex tape of musician Tyga and Chyna dey find buyer.

Tyga and Chyna begin dey friend diasef when she show for di music video for im 'Rack City' song.

Di couple wey get one pickin together later separate,

Tyga later become Kylie Jenner boyfriend, Jenner na Rob Kardashian half-brother and Chyna ex-boyfriend.

Image copyright Matt Winkelmeyer/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Lisa Bloom, wey be Chyna lawyer, help am carry Rob Kardashian go court wen im release Chyna naked picture

3. Blac Chyna and Paper Magazine

Chyna pose naked for American Paper magazine just weeks before she born her second pickin.

But unlike di others, dis one na legit because Paper Magazine na legit magazine wey dey torchlight things like fashion, music and art matter.

Blac Chyna say her friend and sometime enemy Kim Kardsahian support am for di photoshoot.