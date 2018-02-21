Image copyright Spencer Platt/Getty Images Image example US evangelist Billy Graham

US pastor Billy Graham, wey be one of di most powerful pastors for di past 60 years, don die at di age of 99.

Graham na one of di popular pastors wey promote Christianity all over di world, when im begin dey preach to thousands of people for big churches for Britain.

According to di spokesman for di Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, Graham die for im house for Montreat, North Carolina.

Tori be say during di pastor 60-year career, im preach to almost 210 million people.

Na for di age of 16 Graham become strong Christian and by di age of 21, im don turn pastor and im career begin grow by 1954.

During di early days of di civil rights struggle for America when black people dey drag government for equals rights, Graham no get any trust for di movement.

But by di 1950s, im mind don turn and im support di struggle .