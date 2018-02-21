Red wine fit give you good teeth

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Red wine fit protect from gum disease join

Chemicals for red wine fit lead to healthy teeth and gums according to research.

Dem test one chemical wey dem dey call polyphenol wey dem see say fit fight against di things wey dey cause tooth decay and gum disease.

Na Victoria Moreno-Arribas, for di Institute of Food Science Research for Madrid, Spain carry her team do di research wey comot im findings for February.

But sabi people talk say e no mean say make you dey use wine do mouth wash or start to dey drink am well-well.

Dem bin combine di polyphenol with di bacteria wey dey cause all dis diseases for mouth and dem find after over 24 hours say e no allow di bacteria to dey stick for mouth again.

But wahala be say no be only dis chemical dey red wine but scientists dey find way wey dis kain findings go fit help dental health.