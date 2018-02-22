Image example Di Paradigm San Francisco clinic dey for inside building wey dey look after only eight youths at di same time

Some Americans dey put over $92,000 to try to keep dia loved ones away from dia handsets.

Since 2013, tens of "digital rehab" clinics don open inside Silicon Valley, for US, and dem dey provide treatments for young people wey dey spend up to 20 hours a day dey look di screens of dia smart phones and other devices.

One of dis places na Paradigm, wey be big mansion wey gardens surround, and plenty CCTV cameras on top hill for San Francisco, California.

Image example Patients go fit enjoy many things like Jacuzzis

Di clinic na for pickin and teenagers from 12 to 18-years-old, wey dia parents don force to come, because dem dey worry say dem dey addicted to di internet.

Paradigm fit take care of eight people for treatments wey dey reach from 45-60 days - all dis one depend on things like depression, anxiety and aggression.

Treatment prices dem dey high; di clinic dey charge $1,633 per night.

Mobile phones, laptops and tablets no dey allowed for di mansion and dem dey monitor how people dey use Internet - e suppose be for only school lessons dem.

Students no go dey allowed to browse social networks, instant messaging apps or look pornographic things.

Image example Parents dey pay more than $1,600 per night for dia pickin to stay for Paradigm, San Francisco, US.

Dem no dey joke with di time to wake up, read book, eat and do therapy sessions dem.

Paradigm say dem dey rearrange di pickin, so dat dem fit redo "how dem dey use technology, and reconnect with friends, family, dia studies and other things dem need to do wey no dey Internet."

Danielle Kovac, wey be Paradigm director, tell BBC Brasil tori person Ricardo Senra say: "we dey disconnect them. Dis na di rule."

"I dey happy well-well when plenty of dem dey thank us at di end of di treatment because 'you no allow me keep my phone, you let me concentrate for myself.'"

Image example Danielle Kovac, na di director of di clinic

Australia, China, Italy and Japan, don officially recognise internet addiction.

South Korea don even call am "public health mata," and state hospitals dey give treatment.