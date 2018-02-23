India woman don use her dead pickin sperm to turn grandmama

Image copyright Sagar Kasar Image example Rajashree Patil sit with picture of her pickin, Prathamesh wey die of brain cancer.

Some people go born pickin say na dem papa or mama or grandparents wey don come back to life, but no be dis mama.

49 year old Rajashree Patil wey her pickin die for 2016 on top brain cancer don use im sperm born anoda pickin.

She carry her pickin, Prathamesh sperm give anoda mama to born pickin say she wan dey close to her son. Di surrogate born twins, boy and girl.

She name di boy, Prathamesh after di papa, name di girl Preesha wey mean God's gift.

Image copyright Sagar Kasar Image example Dem find say Prathamesh bin get serious Brain Tumour for 2013 and im die three years later

After Prathamesh graduate from Sinhgad College of Engineering for India, e enter Germany to do im Masters'.

For 2013, im find say im get Stage IV cancer for im brain and im die for 2016 but before im bin start treatment doctors advice say make im store im semen on top say e never marry.

E bin give right to im mama or im sister, Dnyanashree, make dem use am after im die.

Im mama tell BBC say, "I don get my Prathamesh back."

Image copyright Sagar Kasar Image example Di twins dem

By di time wey her 27 year old pickin bin give Rajashree di rights, she bin no know say e go be method to get "her own pickin" back.

Dem use di sperm wey dem save, join am with person wey dem no know her egg, put am for relative belle.

Dem born di twins for 12 February.