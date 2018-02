Image copyright Jag Gundu/Getty Images Image example Bollywood actress Sridevi

Superstar Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor die after water cover her inside her own baff according to Dubai police.

Before-before dem talk say na heart attack kill di 54-years old actress, wey people dey call Sridevi, during one family wedding for Dubai.

Tori be say, Sridevi no dey move again wey dem find her bodi for di hotel baff for Saturday.

Over fifty years di actress don show for almost 300 films.

Gulf News for Dubai don talk say police don already tell Sridevi family and di India consulate.

Di newspaper say dis go fit affect di time e go take for authorities to release her deadi bodi.

As things dey, people dey expect say na for Monday dem suppose fly am go India.

Image copyright PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Dozens of Sridevi supporters don show for her Mumbai domot

Plenty people don show outside Sridevi domot for Mumbai to show dia respect before dem bury am.

Di final result for di exam wey authorities do on top her bodi never ready, di results go show whether alcohol dey inside her bodi when she die.

Na for di wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah, carry di actress go di United Arab Emirate.