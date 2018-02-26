Saudi Arabia go allow women to join military

Image copyright AFP

Saudi Arabia don for di first time, open application for women to join dia military.

Women get until Thursday to apply for positions with di rank of soldier for areas like Riyadh, Mecca, al-Qassim and Medina.

Dis rank dem no involve to fight, but instead go give women di opportunity to work for security.

Na like 12 things dem say dis women soldiers suppose get, wey be: dem must be Saudi citizens, dia age suppose dey between 25 and 35, and dem suppose get high-school diploma.

Dis decision na one of many new things to give women more rights wey dem don dey introduce for di strong Muslim kingdom.

King Salman bin don talk say women go begin drive from June, while dem don allow women to fit watch football matches from last month.