Why Saudi Arabia sack some big military oga dem

Image copyright iStock Image example Dis no be di first time King Salman dey sack people like dis for di country

Saudi Arabia King Salman give some big big military oga dem sack letter, including di chief of staff, General Rahman bin Saleh al-Bunyan.

Fayyad al-Ruwaili go replace General Saleh al-Bunyan as di new chief of staff.

Na on Monday night di King fire di military ogas but im never talk wetin make am sack dem.

Some people feel say na di Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman get hand for di sack because of im fight against rebels for Yemen.

King Salman even fire some civilians comot for office, come replace dem with young people.