President Trump don start campaign for 2020 election

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Trump win Hillary Clinton to become president for 2016

America President Donald Trump don start campaign to run for second term for dia next election.

Na sabi person on top politics matter, Brad Parscale go co-ordinate im team. Tori be say Trump pickin Lara Trump go join one other person to occupy top oga position to push di campaign.

Parscale dey in charge of Trump online campaign for 2016,

Although Trump don show interest to contest again for 2020 on di very day of im inauguration into office, e no dey common for president wey dey office to hire campaign manager when election no go happen till three years time.

Di next election for America na for 2020.

E never too tey wey sabi people for America rank President Donald Trump as di worst president wey di country don ever get.