Image copyright Pool Image example She be di fourth person wey don work as White House communications chief

White House communications director Hope Hicks wey be one of di people wey don serve President Trump tay-tay, don resign. Na wetin di administration talk.

Di former model wey don work for Trump Organization before, don serve Trump well-well.

Dem say she tell people wey she and dem dey work say she don achieve everything she fit for White House.

She be di fourth person wey don work as White House communications chief.

Image copyright Pool Image example Almost everibodi wey dey dis picture wen Trump just enter office don waka

White House talk-talk person Sarah Sanders say she no know wen Hicks go leave di administration.

She say di testimony wey she give House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday no dey connected to why she resign.

Dem say Hicks tell di panel say sometimes she don "lie small" for President Trump.

But she deny say she lie against anything wey dey important to di investigation into Russia 2016 election mata, na wetin tori people dey report for US.