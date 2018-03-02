Scandal and HTGAWM: How people like di Shonda Rhimes crossover?

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder lead actors join together to fight case

Dem fit don change di way plenty people go dey chill for front of television. With popcorn and drink of course.

Ok, you no go see spoilers from here.

But, no be di only thing dis crossover bring come with am.

For year wey diversity na hot topic for mouth of plenty people from race to even gender, Shonda Rhimes announce say di lead characters for two of di series wey she produce, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder go join bodi for one episode wey go link di two series for January.

Well, people start to predict say e go blow water on top how series suppose be.

Well as di crossover don start to dey for di US and e no long before e go land for here, social media don dey do dem own review whether im reach how dem dey see am for dem head.

Dis young filmaker no fit believe am.

Dis person say im no fit put siddon well-well on top chair on top dis episode.

Dis person dey appreciate how di episodes better reach.

Dis person say im no sleep to watch di episode and im gree say e worth am.

Shonda Rhimes na film creator wey don dey produce TV series including Greys Anatomy wey don dey ground since 2005.

She also dey write for dis shows and her shows dey pass di Bechdel test wey mean say when two women dey for book or series or movies wey dey talk something wey pass man.