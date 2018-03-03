Image copyright Sony

Di Emoji Movie, di cartoon film wey comedian James Corden and Patrick Stewart put dia voice, don win plenty award for Hollywood's Razzie awards.

Di Golden Raspberry, a.ka. Razzies award na for films and actors wey worse pass.

Di Emoji Movie chop four awards and worst picture, director and screenplay join.

Di organizers write statement say di film be like poo-poo wey dey talk.

Dem yab Tom Cruise well-well on top di way im act for di film Di Mummy

Hollywood star, Tom Cruise, collect award as worst actor for inside di film 'Di Mummy.'

Film critics bin yab di film say e no make sense and e follow one way.

Peter Travers bin write for Rolling Stone say "Cruise suppose act as di Mummy - dat way dem go cover im face with bandage so im fans no go see as e dey sweat anyhow."

Dem give Mel Gibson di worst supporting actor for di comedy Daddy's Home 2. US President Donald Trump bin collect di same award in 1990 when im show for Ghosts Can't Do It.

Tyler Perry win di worst actress award, wey im dress like woman for di film Boo 2: A Medea Halloween.