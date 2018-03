Image copyright Getty Images

Missy Elliot and Snoop Dogg dey among di top celebrities wey dey pray for di life of US rapper Rick Ross wey dey hospital.

Dem admit di 42-year-old for one hospital for Miami and local tori be say im condition dey critical.

Snoop write say "Prayers up for my guy Rick Ross." but e never clear wetin dey do di rapper.

Missy Elliot too dey pray for di musician and businessman.

P Diddy sef dey among famous friends wey dey beg people to pray for Rick Ross.

And Gucci Mane follow join.

Fat Joe and LL Cool J don show dia concern as dem tell Rick Ross to "stay strong".

Rick Ross family don deny tori wey TMZ talk say dem put di rapper under life support.

Rapper Fat Trel, wey be one of di musicians wey dey under Ross record label talk say di rapper dey "good" and e no dey life support.

Rick Ross - im real name na William Leonard Roberts II - bin get two seizures back-to-back in six hours for 2011.

Dat time, im talk say na stress cause am, as im no dey rest well-well.

"I go sleep for two hours and continue my waka - as I be hustler."