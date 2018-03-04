Image copyright JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images Image example Saorise Ronan don dey collect praise for di film wey fit win her best actress - Lady Bird

Hollywood dey ready to turn up!

Di 90th Academy Awards wey dem dey call di Oscars dey happen on Sunday for di Dolby theatre for US.

E dey happen just as sexual harassment mata wey scatter Hollywood still dey people mouth sotay e start hashtag #MeToo.

Actors go dey use dia own campaign 'Times Up' to talk about sexual harassment for di industry and e no go surprise people if some of dem talk about am from red carpet to di ones wey go win award.

Host

American television person, Jimmy Kimmel go host di awards again after im bin scatter di winner for best picture last year.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example E no go sweet if Kimmel carry another L for Oscars night

People go dey para make dat kain thing no happen again, but well na till dem watch dem go know.

Wetin happen last year be say dem confuse di winner of best picture; dem come call 'La La Land' instead of 'Moonlight.'

People dey expect say Kimmel must talk small politics mata.

But as e be so, Kimmel don already talk say im no go wan talk sexual harassment plus #MeToo palava say im no go wan be like say e dey replay di bad thing wey happen to people.

Music performances

Image copyright VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Image example 'Mudbound' Mary J Blige also get nomination for best supporting actress

Fans and stars no go dey disappointed.

For di show, some musicians suppose sing like Andra Day, Common and Mary J Blige wey act for Mudbound and get nomination for best supporting actress.

Den Keala Settle suppose perform 'This Is Me' from di film 'Di Greatest Showman.'

Who fit win

Some people feel say Guillermo del Toro go win di best director for im film 'Di Shape of Water' wey be romance film about janitor wey no fit talk wey fall in love with one kain fish man.

'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' fit win best picture.

Others nominees be Get Out, and Dunkirk.

Image copyright BEN STANSALL/Getty Image example Plenty people bin praise Kaluuya acting for di film, Get Out

David Kaluuya wey act for 'Get Out' also get nomination for best actor.

Frances McDormand wey act for 'Three Billboards' fit get best actress. She don already win award Golden Globes and Baftas.

But she go face strong competition from big actresses like Meryl Streep for her film 'The Post' and Saoirse Ronan for di film 'Lady Bird.'

Best supporting actress Oscar fit go to Allison Janney for di way she act as Tonya Harding mama for di film 'I,Tonya' - she bin win Spirit Awards for dat one already.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di Oscar 'golden man' na di award dem dey use since 1929

For di film wey fit win best animation, Coco wey be film based on Mexico day of di dead fit carry am.

But no mata who win, e be like say di stars go get plenty to talk pass dia acting and to jolly after but also mata wey concern dem and di world.