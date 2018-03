Image copyright Getty Images Image example Black Panther and Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira dey show di back of her head wey she decorate

Di 90th annual Academy Awards - wey people sabi as Oscars - dey always bring opportunity for fashion. Nobody wan carry last for red carpet. See di correct styles wey film stars and celebrities wear come di event.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Get Out star and British actor Daniel Kaluuya chop Oscar nomination

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lupita Nyong'o win Oscar for 2012 for her film 12 Years a Slave

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis metallic dress wey Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence wear resemble silver Oscar statue

Image copyright Getty Images Image example American singer and songwriter Andra Day balance for red carpet floor say make people come see her flower gown

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Spider Man Tom Holland nack correct suit to present award for di ceremony

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Wakanda king T'Challa (Black Panther) Chadwick Boseman show for Oscars with im Givenchy suit

Image copyright Reuters Image example Ashley Judd wey put mouth for di Time's Up movement nack dis purple dress for red carpet

Image copyright Reuters Image example Na so plenty people open mouth when Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon show with im tuxedo and black leather belts like say im just comot from insde Fifty Shades Of Grey

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Salma Hayek wear purple gown

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Click...click...click! Na so foto people dey snap dey go as Three Billboards Darrell Britt-Gibson jump for red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Another flower gown. Whoopi Goldberg use her flower dress do to-match with her dragon tattoo

Image copyright Getty Images Image example X-Men star Sir Patrick Stewart bin wear Time's Up pin as e blow kiss troway camera people dem

Image copyright Getty Images Image example British actress Sally Hawkins, wey get nomination for best actress for Di Shape of Water, smile give camera

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lady Bird star and nominee Saoirse Ronan wear pink gown, 10 years after she first appear for Oscars for 2008 when she bin 13-years-old

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ogbonge film star Meryl Streep don chop 21 Oscar nominations for her career.

Image copyright Reuters Image example Star of I, Tonya film, Margot Robbie dey look coole for red carpet

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tiffany Haddish nack correct traditional African dress wey women for Eritrea and Ethiopia dey wear

