Oscars 2018: You miss am? See di winners and oda things wey happen
African actors and film dem no too win for dis 2018 award.
-
Getty Images
Dear Basketball win Oscar and Kobe Bryant no believe am.
-
Reuters
Frances McDormand collect Best Actress award. She dey reign dis session as she don win Best Actress for all di awards wey don happen so far.
-
AFP/Getty
Gary Oldman na Best Actor for 2018 for di part wey im act for di film Darkest Hour.
-
Rueters
Allison Janney win her first Oscar for di character wey she act inside di film I, Tonya.
-
Getty Images
The shape of Water win Best Picture award. Guillermo del Toro, as e dey waka go stage to collect award.
-
Reuters
Dis na all di winners from di four acting category as dem gather for back of stage to take picture.
Image gallery
See foto dem for di Lagos 5km Waka against Cancer
- 28 February 2018
Image gallery
Foto dem from danceGATHERING 2018 for Lagos
- 26 February 2018