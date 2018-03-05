Oscars 2018: You miss am? See di winners and oda things wey happen

  • 5 March 2018

African actors and film dem no too win for dis 2018 award.

  • Kobe Bryant Getty Images

    Dear Basketball win Oscar and Kobe Bryant no believe am.

  • Frances McDormand hollywood actress Reuters

    Frances McDormand collect Best Actress award. She dey reign dis session as she don win Best Actress for all di awards wey don happen so far.

  • Gary Oldman AFP/Getty

    Gary Oldman na Best Actor for 2018 for di part wey im act for di film Darkest Hour.

  • Allison Janney Rueters

    Allison Janney win her first Oscar for di character wey she act inside di film I, Tonya.

  • Guillermo del Toro, as dey waka go sage to collect award. Getty Images

    The shape of Water win Best Picture award. Guillermo del Toro, as e dey waka go stage to collect award.

  • Sam Rockwell, Frances McDormand, Allison Janney and Gary Oldman Reuters

    Dis na all di winners from di four acting category as dem gather for back of stage to take picture.