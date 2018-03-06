Frances McDormand Oscar wey dem thief don return to di owner

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Frances McDormand win im second Oscar 21 years after im first one for Fargo.

Police arrest one man say im thief Frances McDormand Oscar after di awards ceremony on Sunday.

Los Angeles Police confirm say dem nab Terry Bryant for grand theft, after di McDormand Oscar for Best Actress miss for one event wey bi Governor's Ball.

But di award statue don return to di hand of di owner after dem catch di thief.

Talk-talk person for di actress tell tori pipo USA Today say: "Fran and im Oscar dey jolly as dem dey back together and di two dey enjoy In-N-Out burger".

LAPD say Bryant bin get ticket for di Governor's Ball event, wey bi official dinner wey dem dey do after di ceremony and na where dem go write di names of winners on top di award.

Di actress win di award for best actress for her work inside di film Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.