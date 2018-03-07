Image copyright Getty Images

Di Blue film actress, Stormy Daniels, wey tori comot say she follow US president Donald Trump run things don carry am go court.

Di law suit talk say di 'keep shut' agreement wey she sign before say she no go talk anything about dia mata no make sense again because oga Trump no sign di agreement.

Ms Daniels, wey her real name na Stephanie Clifford, na popular blue film actress for US.

Michael Cohen, wey be Mr Trump lawyer, don confirm last month say true-true, im pay di actress $130,000 (£95,000).

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Stormy Daniels talk say she do love-love with Mr Trump for 2006

Di lawsuit dey claim say Mr Cohen dey try intimidate her make she no talk.

Di actress bin talk for one interview wey she carry give tori people InTouch magazine say she and Mr Trump do love-love for 2006. Di affair na after Trump wife, Melania, just born dia son Barron.

Di tori show face again dis January after another tori people, di Wall Street Journal, report say dem pay am to sign 'keep shut' agreement so if anybodi ask am, she no go talk.

Mr Cohen don talk say Mr Trump don deny say anything happen between am and di blue film actress.