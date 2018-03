Image copyright Facebook/Toni Iwobi Image example Mario Balotelli na player wey no dey hide im mouth

Italian footballer, Mario Balotelli don enter social media to shame di first black senator for Italy, Tobi Iwobi, on Tuesday.

E be like im don delete di post now.

Di footballer write for inside Instagram say: "E be like I no dey see or dem never tell am say im na black man. But Shame!!!!"

Iwobi bin win di Sunday election under di League Party wey be party wey don dey fight against immigration.

Image copyright Facebook/Toni Iwobi Image example Iwobi na immigrant wey dey fight against immigration

In fact, im don dey talk on top di mata since 2014 under di motto "Stop Invasion".

Iwobi enter Facebook to talk about im victory wey im say go lead to "new adventure" for am.

For Italy, black lawmakers dey di lower house wey be di Chamber of Deputies, but na di 62 year old go be di first black senator.

Iwobi na Nigerian wey bin enter Italy with student visa, 40 years ago before im marry Italian come start im IT company.

For interview with local Italy media, im talk say im no be racist but make pipo respect di culture.