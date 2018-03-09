Image example Di two leaders dem threaten each other sotay people fear say war go happen between di two countries

America president Donald Trump don gree to sidon do talk-talk with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

Dis one shock everybody as di two no dey see eye to eye and e never too tey sef wey dem quarrel, insult each other.

If dis meeting happen, e go be di first time wey America president go sidon talk with North Korea leader, but no be because dem no try to make am happen.

In fact, North Korea don dey try meet with America for many years now and e be one of dia top priority sef but e no dey ever work out.

From President Bill Clinton to Barack Obama, none get chance do di talk and one of di major thing wey dey hold dem na say North Korea dey troway face anytime dem tell say make dem slow down on top dia nuclear weapon.

But dis time, di invitation letter wey South Korea help North Korea carry go Washington give America add say Kim Jong-un don promise to stop to dey do im nuclear test for now.