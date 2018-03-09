Michelle and Barack Obama wan do Netflix show

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Netflix wey be website wey pipo dey use watch feems online never talk about di tori

Former US President Barack Obama and im wife Michelle don dey reason with Netflix to do TV shows for dem.

New York Times wey report di tori say di kain shows wey Obama and im wife go produce for Netflix na shows wey go dey ginger pipo morale.

Eric Schultz wey be di Obama senior adviser talk say Barack and im wife believe say to tell tori wey dey lift morale get power.

Netflix na one of di biggest site to watch movies for world with total subscribers wey reach almost 118 million and if di Obamas fit get show for Netflix, dem go fit reach pipo everywhere for world.