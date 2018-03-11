Image copyright Getty Images Image example Critics thing say dis one go spoil arket for Poland economy

Poland don start dem partial ban for market to open on Sunday.

Dat one mean say shop no go open.

As e be so, many big supermarket no open today as dem dey follow wetin government talk.

Dis one start after one trade union, Solidarity, bin propose di ban say Sundays na time for God and families dem.

Government for Poland come gree and support di plan.

Shops for now go dey closed two Sundays of di month till 2020.

But some people no like di new plan.

Dem dey complain say e fit reduce di way wey consumers dey spend money.

And dat one go come affect di way Poland economy dey take grow.