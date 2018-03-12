Image copyright Getty Images Image example Cardi B don dey pack plenty awards since 2018 start

Dem just finish di iHeartRadio Music Awards for Carlifonia, US where musicians like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift collect award for dia song dem.

For di show, stars like Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth drop correct performance for fans dem.

But some other things happen, like how Eminem yab di National Rifle Association (NRA) as talk-talk just dey fly everywhere for America about gun violence mata, Cardi B announce say she dey drop new album and Taylor Swift do world premiere for song, 'delicate.'

Here be some of di winners

Song of di Year:

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller

Female Artist of di Year:

Taylor Swift -- WINNER

Alessia Cara

Halsey

P!nk

Rihanna

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kendrick Lamar win two award for di award show

Male Artist of di Year:

Ed Sheeran -- WINNER

Bruno Mars

Charlie Puth

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Best New Artist:

Cardi B -- WINNER

Niall Horan

Luke Combs

Christian Nodal

Judah & the Lion

Ozuna

Khalid

Best Group of di Year:

Maroon 5 -- WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Portugal. The Man

The Chainsmokers

Alternative Rock Artist of di Year:

Imagine Dragons -- WINNER

Cage The Elephant

Judah & The Lion

Kings Of Leon

Portugal. The Man

Dance Song of di Year:

"Stay" - Zedd and Alessia Cara -- WINNER

"It Ain't Me" - Kygo and Selena Gomez

"No Promises" - Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato

"Rockabye" - Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul

"Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay

Dance Artist of di Year:

The Chainsmokers -- WINNER

Calvin Harris

Cheat Codes

Kygo

Zedd

Hip-Hop Song of di Year:

"Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller -- WINNER

"Bad and Boujee" - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar

"Rockstar" - Post Malone

Hip-Hop Artist of di Year:

Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER

DJ Khaled

Drake

Future

Migos

Best New Hip-Hop Artist:

Cardi B -- WINNER

21 Savage

GoldLink

Lil Uzi Vert

Playboi Carti

R&B Song of di Year:

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars -- WINNER

"B.E.D." - Jacquees

"Location" - Khalid

"Love Galore" - SZA featuring Travis Scott

"Redbone" - Childish Gambino

R&B Artist of di Year:

Bruno Mars -- WINNER

Childish Gambino

Khalid

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Taylor Swift 'Reputation' album be di best-selling album of 2017, na so Forbes talk

Best New R&B Artist:

Khalid -- WINNER

6LACK

Kehlani

Kevin Ross

SZA

Best Music Video (Social Media voting):

"Sign of the Times" - Harry Styles -- WINNER

"Bad Liar" - Selena Gomez

"Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B

"Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee

"I'm The One" - DJ Khaled

"Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift

"Malibu" - Miley Cyrus

"New Rules" - Dua Lipa

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran

"Sorry Not Sorry" - Demi tLovato

"Swish Swish" - Katy Perry

"That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars

"There's Nothing Holding Me Back" - Shawn Mendes

Best Remix: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category