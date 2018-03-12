Cardi B go release new album for April
Dem just finish di iHeartRadio Music Awards for Carlifonia, US where musicians like Cardi B, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift collect award for dia song dem.
For di show, stars like Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Maroon 5, Camila Cabello and Charlie Puth drop correct performance for fans dem.
But some other things happen, like how Eminem yab di National Rifle Association (NRA) as talk-talk just dey fly everywhere for America about gun violence mata, Cardi B announce say she dey drop new album and Taylor Swift do world premiere for song, 'delicate.'
Here be some of di winners
Song of di Year:
- "Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran -- WINNER
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
- "Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Female Artist of di Year:
- Taylor Swift -- WINNER
- Alessia Cara
- Halsey
- P!nk
- Rihanna
Male Artist of di Year:
- Ed Sheeran -- WINNER
- Bruno Mars
- Charlie Puth
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Best New Artist:
- Cardi B -- WINNER
- Niall Horan
- Luke Combs
- Christian Nodal
- Judah & the Lion
- Ozuna
- Khalid
Best Group of di Year:
- Maroon 5 -- WINNER
- Imagine Dragons
- Migos
- Portugal. The Man
- The Chainsmokers
Alternative Rock Artist of di Year:
- Imagine Dragons -- WINNER
- Cage The Elephant
- Judah & The Lion
- Kings Of Leon
- Portugal. The Man
Dance Song of di Year:
- "Stay" - Zedd and Alessia Cara -- WINNER
- "It Ain't Me" - Kygo and Selena Gomez
- "No Promises" - Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
- "Rockabye" - Clean Bandit and Anne-Marie featuring Sean Paul
- "Something Just Like This" - The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
Dance Artist of di Year:
- The Chainsmokers -- WINNER
- Calvin Harris
- Cheat Codes
- Kygo
- Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of di Year:
- "Wild Thoughts" - DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller -- WINNER
- "Bad and Boujee" - Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
- "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
- "HUMBLE." - Kendrick Lamar
- "Rockstar" - Post Malone
Hip-Hop Artist of di Year:
- Kendrick Lamar -- WINNER
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Future
- Migos
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
- Cardi B -- WINNER
- 21 Savage
- GoldLink
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Playboi Carti
R&B Song of di Year:
- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars -- WINNER
- "B.E.D." - Jacquees
- "Location" - Khalid
- "Love Galore" - SZA featuring Travis Scott
- "Redbone" - Childish Gambino
R&B Artist of di Year:
- Bruno Mars -- WINNER
- Childish Gambino
- Khalid
- Rihanna
- The Weeknd
Best New R&B Artist:
- Khalid -- WINNER
- 6LACK
- Kehlani
- Kevin Ross
- SZA
Best Music Video (Social Media voting):
- "Sign of the Times" - Harry Styles -- WINNER
- "Bad Liar" - Selena Gomez
- "Bodak Yellow" - Cardi B
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
- "I'm The One" - DJ Khaled
- "Look What You Made Me Do" - Taylor Swift
- "Malibu" - Miley Cyrus
- "New Rules" - Dua Lipa
- "Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran
- "Sorry Not Sorry" - Demi tLovato
- "Swish Swish" - Katy Perry
- "That's What I Like" - Bruno Mars
- "There's Nothing Holding Me Back" - Shawn Mendes
Best Remix: (New Category) *Socially Voted Category
- "Reggaetón Lento" - CNCO and Little Mix -- WINNER
- "Bon Appétit" - Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU
- "Despacito" - Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
- "do re mi" " - blackbear featuring Gucci Mane
- "Friends" - Justin Bieber and BloodPop with Julia Michaels
- "Havana" - Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee
- "Homemade Dynamite" - Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone and SZA
- "May I Have This Dance" - Francis & The Lights featuring Chance The Rapper
- "Mi Gente" - J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé