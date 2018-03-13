Image copyright Getty Images Image example World Health Organisation don always give strong word to countries make dem prepare for disease outbreak

Make fear no catch you, but e beta make you ready.

Disease X na one new sickness wey di World Health Organisation don say make di world prepare well-well or e go finish people.

WHO just add di disease as part of dia plan make dem start dey do research quick-quick just like other sickness like Ebola, SARS and Zika, wey don kill plenty people.

Dis plan be di 2018 R&D Blueprint.

Wetin be Disease X?

'X' na 'unexpected' - nobody know wetin e be or wen e fit happen.

Dis new sickness never show, but e be like something wey fit cause big katakata and di thing wey go start am, nobody know, na wetin WHO talk.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di thing wey dey fear di health body get be say many of di disease wey fit end di world no get medicine

But how e be say disease wey nobody even know fit be serious mata to public health?

Wetin WHO dey do na to put am for mind say, serious disease fit happen wey fit affect plenty people and be big health mata.

In case you no know, WHO don add 'Disease X' name to some disease, say dem fit kill plenty people for di world and one thing wey all of dem get be say dem no get drug to use or vaccine no dey.

Dem be:

Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF);

Ebola virus disease and Marburg virus disease;

Lassa fever;

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS);

Nipah and henipaviral diseases Rift Valley fever (RVF); and

Zika

Di 2014 - 2016 Ebola outbreak wey be di biggest wey affect di world and kill many people for Africa na wetin di WHO dey try warn world-people say, more bad things fit happen.

Based on logistics, WHO talk say Ebola kill pass 11,000 people and get pass 28,000 cases for Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

For Nigeria, Lassa fever bin cause serious palava wen dem no fit contain as e dey spread.

Up to 19 states out of 36 bin dey affected and up till now, di disease still dey kill people.