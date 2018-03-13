Image copyright Getty Images Image example Rex Tillerson say Mr Trump call am for phone three hours after im don already post sack letter for Twitter

US President Donald Trump like Twitter no be lie, and e show di love again on Tuesday when e use am to sack Rex Tillerson, im Secretary of State.

Many employers go like to tell pipo how e hard to look pesin korokoro for face and tell dem say work no dey for dem again, but dey always happen. Na so life be.

But when Mr Tillerson do U-turn for im visit to Nigeria, to rush back to US for 'urgent mata', you think say e dey expect say na 'sack tweet' dey wait am for house?

Mr Trump no even wait to meet Mr Tillerson face-to-face before im tell am say im work don finish for White House.

Skip Twitter post by @realDonaldTrump Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

Make we look at some ways wey no pure to take sack your worker.

Text (SMS) or Whatsapp

For dis age wey text don dey very popular, some companies get rule say if di worker wey dem wan sack dey far away and dem wan do am sharp-sharp, make dem send am text.

Phone call

Former CEO of Yahoo! Carol Bartz, chop im own sack from di Internet company wey dat time worth $18 billion, when di board chairman call am to say im no go work for Yahoo! again.

Na two and a half years she do with di company. Later, she do interview with US tori pipo Fortune where she talk say "Dis people f—ed me over."

Image example Right and Wrong way dey to use sack pesin from work

Social Media

Social media sef don blow sotay, pipo dey enter dia to propose to woman. But di thing about am be say no be only you go see wetin dey happen. E no go dey funny for worker wey im oga put post say im no get work again.

Voicemail

When you think about dis one, you fit wan say phone call better pass. Because some pipo say na for voicemail dem hear dia sack.

Imagine say di pesin no even remember to check voicemail, im come reach work only for dem to ask am "You no dey check your voicemail?"

Rumour

Dis na di worst one. Pesin come work, come see say everybodi dey look am one kain. Later, im over-hear some co-workers dey talk about im sack like say e don already happen.

Which kain thing be dat! Na di person come be di last to hear say dem sack am after everybody don hear am.

But if pesin think am, dis fit be di situation wey Mr Tillerson fit don find imsef today, if na pesin wey no dey enter Twitter or social media anyhow.