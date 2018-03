Image copyright Getty Images Image example UK Prime minister Theresa May say Russia no give good explanation for chemical attack wey injure two pipo for UK on 4 March

UK Prime Minister Theresa May don declare say no member of di British royal family or minister go show for di 2018 FIFA World Cup for Russia after di Eastern European country no fit explain how criminals use one chemical wey suppose dey Russia government hand.

Britain go also send 23 Russian diplomats comot from UK and freeze any government asset if evidence show say dem fit use am threaten di lives of British citizens.

Di eviction na di biggest one dem don do for almost 30 years.

All dis na in response to di mata of Russia wey deny say dem no involve inside one chemical attack wey injure two people for UK even though na only Russia military suppose get di chemical.

Former spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and daughter Yulia, 33, bin dey unconscious or hospital and dia condition dey critical because of di nerve gas attack.

Image copyright AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Di new Royal couple no go fit watch di World Cup live for Russia in June

May say "No oda reason fit dey, oda dan say Russian government dey responsible for di attempted murder of Mr Skripal and im pikin, and say dem threaten di lives of oda British citizens for Salisbury,"

"Dis one show illegal use of force by di Russian government against di United Kingdom."

Because of dis, May say UK no go too show demsef for World Cup in Russia wey go begin later in June dis year.