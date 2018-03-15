Curfew for Plateau as herdsmen kill 2 soldiers and 2 policemen

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na night till morning curfew Gover Lalong put for Bokkos and Bassa local government area sake of di palava wey happen dia

Suspected herdsmen don kill two soldiers, two policemen and 23 pipo for Dung Kasa, Rafiki and Dutse Kura communities wey dey Bassa Local Government Area for Plateau State, North central Nigeria. Because of dis, Governor Lalong don put night to morning curfew for Bassa local government area.

Lalong condemn di one week violence wey dey happen for Miango District for Bassa and Bokkos Local Government Areas.

For im radio and television broadcast for di state, im say government go support pipo wey injure and help dem for all di loss wey dem suffer.

Di Governor say, " Many of una don hear di attacks wey happen for Miango district for Bassa and Bokkos local government area within dis past one week. As a responsible government wey dey see wetin di pipo dey suffer, we condemn dis violent attack wey dey happen again for some of our communities.

"We dey review di security as e dey for di state and we go work with di security agencies to arrest and prosecute pipo wey dey commit dis crimes dem.'

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigerian army dey patrol di areas wey di palava happen to maintain peace

Di Director Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Texas Chukwu, confam say two soldiers die and say dem don arrest seven suspects and collect plenty weapons from dem on top dis mata.

Im say, "Troops of 3 Division Garrison, Jos arrest seven suspects, come recover weapons for di palava wey happen between Miango community and herdsmen for Rafiki village wen di village pipo call dem.

"As di troops dey try to settle di palava, di herdsmen come shoot dem and two soldiers come pay di supreme price and we arrest seven suspects.

"Di troops also discover 23 dead bodi for Mararaba Dare wey no far from Rafiki village and many civilians wound. Two oda soldiers wey wound dey take treatment for 3 Division Military Hospital and dem dey stable."

Chukwu say weapons wey dem recover na one Ak 47 assault rifle with 26 rounds of 7.62mm special and one local single barrel wey dem load with 15 rounds.

Tok tok person for Plateau State Police Command, Matthias Tyopev, confam di attack but e no tok di casualty figure.