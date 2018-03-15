'Sack Chief Judge of Abia State' - NJC

Image copyright Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images Image example NJC say dem no dey slack to discipline judicial officers wey do any how

Di National Judicial Council NJC don recommend compulsory retirement for di Chief Judge of Abia State Theresa Uzokwe and Justice Obisike Oji of Abia State High Court to di Governor Okezie Ikpeazu. Dem also give strong warning to Justice S. E. Aladetoyinbo and Olusola Ajibike Williams of FCT and Lagos High court dem say make dem check dia sef well.

Dem say make dem sack Justice Uzokwe after di two panel wey dem set up to torchlight allegations against her say make she go say she dey work with anoda Judicial service commission instead of di one wey di State Governor set up and di House of Assembly confirm. Dem also say she no behave well as she deliver judgement for N825,000 but come sign garnishee order for over N109 million naira. Garnishee order na legal notice to surrender money to settle debt or claim.

For Justice Obisike Oji, dem bin don query am why e allow make dem swear am in as acting chief judge and di anwer wey e give dem no satisfy dem so dem say make im sef go.

Di tok tok person for NJC say dis one come out afta di 85th meeting wey di Council do and wey Chief Justice of di Federation, Walter Onnogen chair.

Di council also consider plenty petitions wey dem bring against 31 judicial officers but dem come dismiss dem because dem no hold water but dem advise Justice J. E . Ikede of Delta State High Court and Yusuf Halilu of FCT High court to dey very careful as dem dey do dia judge work.

Di NJC also set up committee to investigate one Supreme court judge and two State Chief judges, den dem come recommend 60 judicial officers to Governors of 24 sates make dem appoint dem as High court judges, Sharia Court Kadis and Customary Court of Appeal judges.