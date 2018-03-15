Singer wey take first Kiss from Katy Perry say no be harassment

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dis na wetin suppose happen

Di 20 year old singer wey Katy Perry bin kiss for im American Idol audition say no be big deal because no be im "real romantic first kiss".

Benjamin Glaze talk dis one on top social media after tori bin dey comot say Katy Perry kiss am without permission, say na sexual harassment.

Im also talk say if to say Ms Perry ask am before she do am, e for say no.

But di issue don help im career as people don dey pay attention to im music.

Di matter bin cause wahala for social media say Katy Perry sexually harass am on top di show.

Mr Glaze wey be 19 at di time wey di kiss happen, tell di judges say im never kiss girl before.

Na so Katy Perry call am say make im come close as if she wan kiss am for cheek but nack am kiss for lips.

Na so social media attack am say na sexual harrassment, say if na man do dat kain thing to woman, e go turn another thing.