One baker for France don chop £2,650 fine because e dey open business everyday.

Cédric Vaivre get bakery for Lusigny-sur-Barse wey dey north east of France.

But authorities say e break di law when e open business everyday for tourist for 2017 summer.

Di law wey dem bring come over ten years now bin ban bakeries to operate seven days a week.

But Mr Vaivre say lai-lai, im no go pay di money wey dem charge am.

"Na my job I dey do".

Di mayor of di town, Christian Branle, say dem go support di baker to fight di charge wey dem charge am.

"Nothing worse pass shop wey close when tourists dey".

Petition wey go help di baker don already gather 2,000 signatures.