Image copyright YAKUTIAMEDIA.RU Image example The precious cargo rained down on the runway

E shock pipo as dey see gold dey rain down for one airport for east Russia.

One plane bin dey transport gold-silver alloy dey go when di container wey dem put am break, come make plenty gold rain down for di runway.

E reach like 200 gold bars wey scatter all over di runway of Yakutsk airport for Siberia.

Na one Canadian mining company get am and dem don talk say dem don gather all di gold wey scatter.

Image copyright yakutiamedia.ru Image example Each gold bar fit weigh 20kg

Police don launch investigation into di mata.