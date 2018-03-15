Image copyright Stephens County Jail Image example The mother and daughter married in 2016

One woman for Oklahoma, United States don chop two years for prison after she marry her own daughter.

45-year-old Patricia Ann Spann tell court say na true say she marry 26-year-old Misty Velvet Dawn wey she born herself.

Di two marry for 2016 after di state pass law wey allow people of di same sex to marry each oda.

Dem bin talk say di two of dem like each oda well-well.

Investigators wey torchlight di mata later find say di woman don marry her own son before sef.

Patricia Ann Spann say she bin think say e dey legal to marry her own daughter since e no dey document say na she born di daughter and she just meet am two years ago.

Di daughter, Misty Spann admit say na incest last November and court give am 10 years probation and tell am say make she go do counselling.

Oklahoma state law no allow marriage between close relatives.