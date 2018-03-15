Image copyright Marvel Studios Image example Di film dey follow di events wey happen for Captain America: Civil War, wey T'Challa papa die

Di oga of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, wey produce di popular Black Panther film, don confirm say, for sure part two of di blockbuster go come.

Mr Feige talk am for inside di interview wey im do with US tori pipo Entertainment Weekly, where im say dem don dey dream of how di second one go be.

Im say ideas and wetin dem go do for Black Panther 2 don dey ground but im no give more information pass dat one.

As of 14 March, Black Panther don make $1.1 billion for box office worldwide.

Many pipo don hail di film say e represent black pipo well-well and say e no be like di oda superhero film dem wey Hollywood don do.

Na normal thing for Hollywood, say if film make plenty money for di first one, dem go find way to do di second one, just like how we don see for film like 'The Matrix' and 'Scary Movies'.