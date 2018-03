UK Police dey investigate how anoda Russian take die for London

Image copyright Facebook

Police for United Kingdon don start to investigate wetin cause Russian businessman Nikolai Glushkov to die for im house for south-west London.

Dem see di dead bodi of Mr Glushkov for im house wey dey New Malden area of London on 13 March.

Police say dem see say di neck of Mr Glushkov press go inside and dem don tell im family say di man don die.

Dem say no evidence dey to link Mr Glushkov death to wetin happen for Salisbury wen one former Russian spy and im daughter swallow chemical gas come land inside critical condition for hospital.

Mr Glushkov na former deputy director of Russian state airline Aeroflot.

E go prison for five years after dem accuse am say e do mago-mago to tief money.