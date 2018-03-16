Special coded Blackberry wey drug dealers dey use
United States Department of Justice don charge one senior oga of one company wey dey produce coded smartphones wey notorious criminals dey use.
Investigators say Phantom Secure, wey be Canada company, don make 'millions of dollars' as e dey sell special Blackberry phones give drug dealers like di Sinaloa Cartel.
Di na di first time authorities for US go target company because dem dey do coded technology for criminals.
Na last week dem arrest Phantom Secure CEO, Vincent Ramos and dem charge am on Thursday, plus four oda pipo wey dey follow am work.
Di BBC still dey try talk to Phantom Secure.
Blackberry never chook mouth and investigators no talk whether di company dey corporate with dem ontop di case.
Di charge be say dem do mago-mago and dem put hand to help distribute illegal drugs.
Na life in prison if dem find dem guilty. Mr Ramos na di only pesin wey dey jail now.
US attorney Adam Braverman tell BBC say Blackberry no be di only phone wey pipo don re-design to do illegal something.