Image copyright SIMON MAINA/AFP/Getty Images Image example Na for 2015 Ameenah Gurib-Fakin enter as president

Africa only woman President, Madam Ameenah Gurib-Fakim wey dey run things for Mauritius don waka comot as president.

As she don resign, her lawyer Yusuf Mohamed tell local media say she go clear her table by Friday.

She bin get one serious mata for di country wen dem accuse her say she buy beta fine thing for hersef wit one NGO ATM card.

Before-before she talk say lai-lai, i-no-dey-comot but she change her mind say dis her resignation na bcos of 'national interest.'

Di president neva open her mouth on top di mata.

As e be so di mata of her resignation go start on March 23.

Gurib-Fakim bin don swear before say she go fight all di fake news wey comot for one local newspaper L'Express say she use bank card of one NGO - Planet Earth Institute (PEI) for London - to buy things for hersef, plus jewellery wey reach like $27,000.

For inside di paper, dem write say di NGO give her di card say she be dia unpaid director and say she suppose use di money to dey promote one programme wey dem name afta her.

Wen Gurib- Fakim, 58, bin take office as honorary position of president for 2015 she come be di first woman for Mauritian history to do am.