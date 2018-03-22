No dey use Crucifix denge pose - Pope Francis

Image copyright Getty Images

Pope Francis don condemn people wey don turn Crucifix (cross) to fashion item.

Im say di Cross na religious item and people wey dey use am denge pose no get respect for am.

Di Pope feel say religious items get meaning and people suppose take dia time to understand wetin e mean instead of to dey use am do fashion.

Plenty oda things dey wey Pope Francis don condemn and even ban before:

1. Men wey dey follow prostitute - Dis na di latest tin wey di Pope shake head for. Im say men wey dey follow prostitute no get respect for dem at all. Di Pope talk am after one Nigerian woman wey be prostitute before, challenge am say di Catholic church dey allow dia members follow prostitute.

2. Smoking - For November 2017, Pope Francis ban cigarette smoking inside di Vatican. Di Pope ban am because im say im no fit gree with wetin people dey use spoil dia health.

3. Phone - Di Holy See of di Catholic church last year 2017 carry warning give Bishops and Priests wey dey like use dia phone wen mass dey go on.