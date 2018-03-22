Image copyright Reuters Image example Na 2017 Mr Dowd take over as di senior lawyer wey dey manage di legal team wey dey handle di Russia investigation for di US president

Di senior lawyer wey dey lead US President Donald Trump legal team on top di Russia investigation don resign leave am.

US tori pipo talk say John Dowd don conclude for im mind say Mr Trump no dey follow advice wey dem dey give am.

Special counsel Robert Mueller dey investigate how Russia put hand for di 2016 US election and whether Trump campaign get case to answer inside.

Oda tori wey comot be say Mr Trump sef don tire for Mr Dowd, say e be like say e no fit handle di special counsel.

Mr Dowd write email give tori pipo say "I love di president and I dey wish am well."

Na just last week Mr Dowd talk say make di Department of Justice close di Mueller investigation.