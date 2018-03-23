France: Police don kill gunman wey hold pipo hostage for Trèbes

Image copyright EPA

Police for France don kill di man wey kill three pipo for France. Di man na 26 year old Redouane Lakdim, and e get connection with Islamic State Group.

How di mata take happen?

Di attacker start for Carcassonne wia im hijack one car, kill di passenger come wound di driver join.

Im come shoot and wound one policeman wey bin dey jog with im fellow workers.

Im dey demand say make dem release Salah Abdeslam wey be di most important suspect for di attack wey happen for Paris for November 13, 2015.

Im come drive go Trèbes, enta one supermarket come dey shout, 'I be soldier for Daesh!' Daesh na Islamic state. Im come hold di pipo wey dey inside di supermarket with gun.

One 45 year old gendarme volunteer to change with one of di pipo wey hook inside di supermarket but im keep im phone in so police go monitor wetin dey happen inside

As police hear gunshot for di phone, dem enta to take control of di situation. Na dia di gunman come die.

French intelligence services bin don dey monitor Lakdim, wey be Morocco citizen, since because im dey do small small crimes but dem no think say im be radical. Counter terrorism lawyers dey lead di investigation.

Prime Minister Édouard Philippe say e be like terrorist act.

France don suffer plenty deadly jihad attack since 2015 and dem dey high alert since. Dem bin put state of emergency after di 2015 attack for Paris but come remove am for October.